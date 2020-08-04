Delek raises NIS 176m as Tshuva injects NIS 37m

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG), controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva has raised NIS 176 million in shares and warranties. The equity offering was oversubscribed with demand of NIS 295 million.

The results of the offering reflected a price of NIS 80 per share, well above the minimum price of NIS 75 per share. Tshuva himself participated in the offering, injecting NIS 47.50 million into the company - a little over 25% of the offering. Discount Capital Underwriting led the offering.

Delek had committed to its bondholders to raise at least NIS 163 million, having raised NIS 137 million in May, when Tshuva injected NIS 37 million.

