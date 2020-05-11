Delek closes 9.8% Phoenix stake SWAP sale early

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) has sold a 9.8% stake in The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) in SWAP deals for NIS 82 million and the release of a NIS 42 million lien on Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) shares.

The SWAP deals were concluded ahead of the planned date because Delek is in dire needs of cash to pay off debts. The early completion of the deals saw Delek paid NIS 56 million less than it was meant to receive.

