Delivery co sues Shufersal for NIS 165m

Supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning that it is being sued by a company that provided it with delivery services. The NIS 165 million lawsuit was filed in the Tel Aviv District Court by Shaul Eliahu Ltd.

Shaul Eliahu claims that Shufersal unilaterally decided to terminate its long-term contract with it without notice and in breach of the agreement between them.

Shufersal says that it has not yet filed a statement of defense.

Shufersal is Israel's largest supermarket chain. It has a market cap of NIS 5.3 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020