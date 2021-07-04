Deutsche Telekom to trial GenCell fuel cell systems

Israeli company GenCell (TASE: GNCL), a developer of fuel cell technology, has announced a strategic cooperation framework agreement with telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG. Under the agreement, Deutsche Telekom will examine the possibility of integrating the GenCell's fuel cell systems into parts of its communications network as an alternative to diesel-fueled generators, as part of its efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by switching to green electricity.

The system concerned is the GenCell G5 longduration UPS system, which will be supplied and operated during the third quarter of 2021. This system will initially be tested in Deutsche Telekom laboratories in Germany for a week. If the trial is completed successfully, GenCell will be recognized as an official Deutsche Telekom supplier, and the system will be approved for purchase by Deutsche Telekom group companies worldwide (in some 50 countries).

Deutsche Telekom will also test GenCell's A5 off-grid primary power system, which serves as a primary energy source that is fueled by ammonia. During 2021, the A5 system will be installed at a cellular site in Germany and tested in accordance with an agreed-upon program, which includes running the A5 system for 1,000 hours.

GenCell says that it believes that a successful field test of the A5 system by telecommunications company Neyðarlínan in Iceland accelerated the agreement with Deutsche Telekom.

"In the company's view, this cooperation agreement, similarly to its cooperation agreement with the TDK Company, constitutes a significant seal of approval for the technology developed by the company, contributes significantly to the company's positioning in its target markets and helps it expand its activities with new clients in these markets in accordance with the company’s goals and strategy," GenCell's announcement said.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 4, 2021

