DevOps speed up testing co SeaLights raises $8.6m

Israeli DevOps speed up testing co SeaLights has announced the close of an $8.6 million financing round led by Cisco and with participation of new investor: Wipro Ventures. SeaLights will use the funding to expand sales and engineering initiatives, and add new features to its platform. The company has raised nearly $20 million to date.

Sealights Technologies is a cloud-based, continuous testing platform that helps companies increase their code quality and release speed. The company offers cross-stack analytics for users' code activity, tests, and releases. It utilizes test impact analytics for testing and applies release quality analytics to determine release readiness

RELATED ARTICLES 3 Israeli startups raise $37m

The company was founded by CEO Eran Sher and CTO Alon Eizenman.

Sher said, "Over the past few years, IT enterprises have invested heavily in Digital Transformation and Cloud initiatives to support increased release velocity. Yet, the challenge of balancing release speed and completing long testing processes remains a bottleneck," said SeaLights' CEO and Co-Founder, Eran Sher. "We are very excited about Cisco's investment and we are positive our solution will add significant value to IT enterprises."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020