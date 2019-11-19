Diamond Exchange site makeover to triple density

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen posted on his Facebook page praise for the Israel Diamond Exchange triangle plan. This plan has now been approved. Shama Hacohen wrote that the three new towers proposed in the plan, stretching to heights of 120, 88, and 77 storeys, would generate more municipal property tax than all of Ramat Gan's residents are now paying.

At a time of intense competition for sources of revenue, Ramat Gan is also trying to utilize its advantages, especially its proximity to central Tel Aviv. The plan now being promoted for the Diamond Exchange will make it possible to triple the built-up area on the Diamond Exchange site, with the addition of tall towers with office, commercial residential, and public space.

The outline plan for the Diamond Exchange area, designed by architect David Galor, is now in the process of being deposited at the District Planning and Building Commission. The plan assumes that the Diamond Exchange area is "functioning less than optimally at the municipal and metropolitan level." The point of departure for the plan's authors is that change is needed in the commercial activity, and that the public space should be made "user-friendly." The vision is to create "the most prestigious and advanced business district in Israel."

The plan establishes four planning sections: very high-rise construction sites (60 storeys), high-rise construction sites (15-35 storeys), neighborhood construction sites (8-15 storeys), and an urban renewal site.

Each of the sites will have a different mix of uses. The area currently has 1.1 million square meters in built-up space. The plan, which relies on a transportation survey, proposes 2.6 million square meters in additional construction, making a total of 3.7 million square meters. It includes 120,000 square meters of residential construction (1,000 housing units), 50,000 square meters of student dormitories, and 60,000 square meters of assisted living facilities (several hundred units of all types).

The Diamond Exchange site is ostensibly in an excellent location: near the Ayalon Highway, the backbone of Israel's road system; on the Jabotinsky Road artery; near the Tel Aviv Savidor Central railway station; and right next to the light rail Red Line. Actually, it is an island isolated from its surroundings. It is difficult and unpleasant to cross the main arteries bounding and running through it: Jabotinsky Road, Menachem Begin Road, Abba Hillel Silver Road, and Bialik Street.

On the site itself, the facades of the towers facing the roads are blank and alienating. There are still quite a few remains of buildings used by polluting workshops, garages, and many old stores. Moving from place to place is disagreeable, because the public space is not designed for pedestrians: the sidewalks are narrow, there are almost no trees, and there are areas like the plaza around the Hayahalom (Diamond) Theater that are elevated, not visible to the eye, and physical difficult to reach. There are many people on the streets during the day, but at night, the streets are almost empty.

RELATED ARTICLES 55-floor tower approved for Elite Junction Ramat Gan

Ramat Gan municipality civil engineer Sigal Horesh makes it clear that one of the main aims is to create an excellent public space. "I believe that we need a pleasant walking space, commercial facades, and as few private vehicles as possible entering the Diamond Exchange area. Public transportation here is the best in Israel."

Shama Hacohen told "Globes" last week that in 10 years, the Diamond Exchange area would look like Manhattan.

"Globes": How will families with children live here? Where will the kindergartens and schools be?

Shama Hacohen: "There will be no approval for residences without infrastructure. There are no shortcuts and no compromises. In principle, in every building, we're getting floors and public space."

Shama Hacohen says that he is deeply involved in the city's planning processes. "I'm very involved. The developers come to my office with the professional staff. I haven't studied planning, but my proposals are usually accepted. I think outside the box. I've been to Paris four times. I even get involved in the design of facades. Not long ago, I made a developer replace an architect. There won't be any of those nondescript buildings you see between Gedera and Hadera."

What will there be here?

"At the main intersections, there will be buildings that people will remember. Passers-by have to find the buildings remarkable. It has to be something special. The lower floors will have transparent areas, so that if you drive through at night you'll see activity. There will be innovative digital screens on the towers in the vicinity of the Diamond Exchange. I want water features built in, something we haven't got in the city, and rooftop entertainment areas."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019