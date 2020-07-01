Digital assets security co Curv raises $23m

Digital asset security infrastructure developer Curv announced today that it has closed a $23 million Series A financing round with investment from CommerzVentures, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Team8 and Digital Garage Lab Fund.

The company has also unveiled tX - an elite group of cryptographers and engineers who use Curv’s keyless technology to develop flexible deployment models for both crypto-native and traditional financial institutions. The funds will be used to continue Curv’s strong international growth, for new solutions inside tX, product innovations, and hiring of top talent.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli cryptocurrency security co Curv raises $6.5m

Curv was founded in 2018 within the Team8 foundry by CEO Itay Malinger and CTO Dan Yadlin. The company is headquartered in New York and had its R&D center in Israel. Curv has 32 employees, 25 of them in Israel.

Curv supports traditional institutional and crypto-native demand for digital assets through its multi-party computation (MPC) security technology, a critical requirement to safely transfer, store and manage any digital asset on any blockchain or DLT. Curv is used by dozens of customers across the globe, including global investment firm Franklin Templeton, which leverages Curv’s infrastructure to expand into the burgeoning digital asset market, and crypto-native institutions such as eToro and Genesis.

Malinger said, "Despite a challenging economic climate, we’re seeing strong growth among traditional financial institutions, who require our enterprise-grade security infrastructure, robust governance engine and seamless integration with blockchain technology. Unlike other legacy solutions, we simultaneously deliver the protection, instant liquidity and complete control required for all institutions to thrive in the digital asset economy."

Curv’s keyless MPC technology and flexible tech stack enable the company to swiftly deliver customized digital asset security solutions required by crypto-native and traditional financial institutions to build world-class cryptofinance products. Curv’s highly scalable and adaptable platform can support hot, warm and cold wallet configurations as well as all tokens and protocols regardless of the underlying blockchain or DLT.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020