Discount CEO Lilach Asher-Topilsky unexpectedly quits

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) CEO Lilach Asher-Topilsky unexpectedly announced this morning that she is stepping down. She has served as head of the bank since February 2014 and is expected to leave at the end of the year. She will become a senior partner at FIMI Opportunity Funds (FIMI).

There were rumors that Asher-Topilsky had been offered the job of Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) CEO after Arik Pinto announced that he is stepping down. Before becoming Discount CEO, Asher-Topilsky served as Bank Hapoalim's head of retail division.

Asher-Topilsky's reign as head of Israel Discount Bank has been considered very successful with the bank substantially improving its financial results.

FIMI Opportunity Funds is Israel's longest-established investment fund. Founded in 1996, FIMI manages assets worth about $5 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019