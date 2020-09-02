Discount Investment buys back bonds

In the past few days, Discount Investment, controlled by Eduardo Elsztain, has bought back bonds of its 6 series at an average price of NIS 1.16, for a total of some NIS 96 million.

The buyback price reflects a yield to maturity of 8%, and the gain to Discount Investment is about NIS 7 million. The bond buyback comes after Discount Investment's recent sale of its entire 26% holding in supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) for NIS 1.5 billion.

Elsztain, who serves a chairman of Discount Investment, said, "The bond buyback is a direct continuation of the policy of raising the company's liquidity level and reducing its financial leverage."

