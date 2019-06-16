search
Discount Investment ups Property & Building offer

16 Jun, 2019 10:28
Eduardo Elsztain's Discount Investment has raised its offer for the public's shares in Property & Building by 8.1%.

On Friday, Discount Investment, controlled by Eduardo Elsztain, raised by 8.1% the price of its tender offer to purchase the public's holdings in its subsidiary Property and Building Ltd. (TASE: PTBL). Discount Investment has also put back the deadline for accepting the offer from June 17 to June 20, in an attempt to secure shareholders agreement.

Discount Investment, which currently holds 68.83% of Property and Building, is now offering to buy the public's holding for a total of NIS 706.7 million, which compares with NIS 653.7 million in the original offer. The current offer of NIS 360 per share, represents a premium of 2.2% over Friday's closing price on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and 5.2% over Thursday's closing price. According to Discount Investment, the offer price represents a premium of 16.5% over the average share price of Property and Building over the past three months, and 23.7% over the average for the past six months.

