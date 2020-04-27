Domestic tourism to restart in Israel

Domestic tourism in Israel will restart operations next Sunday. At a special meeting today headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss how to get the country's tourism industry back to work, it was agreed that hotels with ground floor accommodation with separate entrances to individual rooms including 'zimmers' could open from Sunday. The re-opening is subject to morbidity remaining low until Friday when the issue will be finally reviewed.

The Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Health will formulate a "purple standard" for the operation of hotels and other accommodation, while the coronavirus crisis continues.

For the time being there will be no foreign tourism. The Ministry of Health today extended the ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering the country until May 16 at least.

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, "I welcome the step that was taken today. This is good news for the thousands of businesses and employees in the tourism sector. For the first time since the outbreak of the crisis a date has been set for resuming activity."

