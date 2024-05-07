Dov Kotler stepping down as Bank Hapoalim CEO

Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler has announced that he is stepping down, after five years in the post. The date of Kotler’s departure will be determined later, in accordance with progress in the process of appointing his replacement.

The bank’s board of directors has appointed a search committee to find a new CEO, headed by the board chairperson Reuven Krupik. The committee’s other members are Ronit Abramson Rokach, David Avner, and Noam Hanegbi.

In a letter to the bank’s employees, Kotler wrote that he had decided to embark on a new path, and that "I had the privilege of managing a group of committed and professional workers during periods full of challenges, crisis management, and achievements."

Kotler has worked for over 40 years in banking and finance, 20 of them in the CEO role. He holds a BA in economics and an MBA from Tel Aviv University, and is a graduate of the Harvard University Executive Program.

Kotler was CEO of Visa-CAL from 2000 to 2003, CEO of Union Bank of Israel from 2003 to 2005, CEO of Prizma from 2006 to 2007, and CEO of Isracard from 2009 to 2015.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2024.

