Downward coronavirus trend in Israel continues

The incidence of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel continues to decline. The number of confirmed cases in Israel rose to 16,683 today, 13 more since this morning. 279 people in Israel have died from the disease, and 13,724 people have recovered from it.

The number of people currently suffering from the disease in Israel is 2,680. 5,969 coronavirus tests were carried out in Israel yesterday.

Globally, the number of reported Covid-19 cases stands at 5,138,986. 331,696 people are reported to have died of the disease, while 2,050,460 have recovered from it.

