Delegation of senior Israeli businesspeople visits Dubai

Dozens of senior Israeli businesspeople are visiting Dubai as part of a delegation led by Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) chairman Dr. Samer Haj Yehia and CEO Hanan Friedman. The aim of the visit is to encourage commercial cooperation between the countries with individual meetings being arranged between Israeli and UAE businesspeople.

The Israeli delegation, which arrived on a plane leased by Bank Leumi, includes FIMI Opportunity Funds founder and CEO Ishay Davidi, Elco Holdings Ltd. (TASE: ELCO) co-CEOS Danny and Mikey Salkind, Dune International chairman Mickey Dayan, Afifi chairman and owner Ahmed Afifi, Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) owner and CEO Harel Wizel, cofounder and CEO Alfa Partners, Viola Group general partner Avi Zeevi, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) deputy chairman Ben Hamburger, Orian CEO Chen Lamdan, Tidhar Construction chairman Gil Geva, Enlight Renewable Energy Solutions Ltd. (TASE:ENLT) CEO Gilad Yavetz, Israel Growth Partners (IGP) general partner and founder Haim Shani, Herzog Fox & Neeman (HFN) law firm managing partner Adv. Meir Linzen, Nacre Capital chairman Moti Shniberg, Start-Up National Central CEO Prof. Eugene Kandel, Altshuler-Shaham co-CEO Ran Shaham, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) chairman Tamir Cohen, Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. CEO Uri Sirkis, Ta'avura Holdings CEO Zvi Livnat, Assouta Medical Centers chairman Prof. Shuki Shemer, as well as senior executives from Bank Leumi.

All the participants were given a Covid-19 test prior to traveling. In addition to meetings with senior economic and government figures, the Israeli delegation will tour Dubai and view the city on an offshore cruise. Demand to be in the delegation was high and there was no room for many businesspeople who applied.

Full disclosure: The Globes representative participating in the delegation was fully paid for by the newspaper.

