DuPont buys Israeli desalination co Desalitech

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Israeli closed circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) company Desalitech Ltd.. DuPont expects the transaction to close in January 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Desalitech’s CCRO lowers the cost of reverse osmosis water treatment by 20-60%, compared with current desalination solutions, by increasing water-use efficiency, reducing energy consumption, increasing flexibility and reliability and greatly reducing the emission of brine waste. CCD products ability to extract purified water from challenging sources at high recovery rates, make them ideal for industrial water and effluent treatment, agricultural water supply, and inland brackish desalination.

Founded by chairman and CEO Nadav Efraty and CTO Avi Efraty, company has raised $24.5 million since it was founded in 2008.

"Water scarcity is a global challenge that all stakeholders need to solve with a sense of urgency to purify, conserve and reuse this precious resource," said HP Nanda, Global Vice President & General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "We look forward to working with OEMs, end users and value chain partners around the world, using business models such as technology licensing, system sales and fabrication partnerships to increase access to this technology."

Efraty said, "As a leader in reverse osmosis, with a large, global installed base and deep knowledge across many industrial and municipal applications, DuPont is the perfect home for Desalitech and its disruptive CCRO technology. As part of DuPont, we will have an exponentially greater impact on global water scarcity with many more partners and users able to access this efficient, resilient and flexible water purification and reuse technology."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 11, 2019

