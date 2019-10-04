E-scooter cos Lime, Bird launch in Petah Tikva

E-scooter and micro-mobility companies Lime and Bird have launched in Petah Tikva. Lime has deployed 250 scooters across the city and Bird has deployed several hundred.

Lime, which began operating in Israel last winter, already has scooters available for rent with its special app in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Bird, which began operating in Israel in August 2018, has scooters deployed in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Givatayim.

Both companies charge NIS 5 for hiring the electric scooter and an additional NIS 0.50 per minute of the ride.

Lime Israel general manager Yaniv Goder said, "Lime is proud to continue to expand and grow and provide service to another large and important city in the Gush Dan region and allow continuous travel between Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv. The combination of a prosperous industrial zone with the city's urban space is the precise combination at the core of our DNA."

Bird Israel CEO Yaniv Rivlin said, "We are continuing the revolution and have reached our fourth city in Israel. After more than a year of operations we already know that our product represents the perfect solution for the first and last kilometer of a journey in a city. The fact that more than 20% of overall rides using the BIRD service were on journeys that would otherwise have been made by cars is proof of the major change that the company is leading in Israel and worldwide."

The launch in Petah Tikva comes as BIRD has announced that it has raised $275 million in its Series D financing round led by CDPQ and Sequoia Capital.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 4, 2019

