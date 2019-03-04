EDP invests in Israeli cybersecurity co Sepio Systems

Israeli cybersecurity startup Sepio Systems has completed a financing round with investments from Portuguese electricity operator EDP Energias de Portugal, one of Europe's largest utility companies. Also participating in the financing round were Mindset Ventures, Pico Venture Partners and Founders Group.

No financial details were disclosed but sources close to the deal says that EDP alone has invested millions of dollars in the financing round.

The Tel Aviv based company, which was founded by co-CEOs Yossi Appleboum and Iftah Bratspiess and VP sales Greg Poch, is a leader in the rogue device mitigation market.

EDP board member Luis Manuel said, “Sepio’s approach to protecting enterprises against attacks arising from rogue devices is very creative and a well-executed idea in the cybersecurity space, and we were even more impressed after experiencing it firsthand. The software provides granular visibility into our assets and, best of all, allows us to define and enforce a security policy for hardware devices. We believe Sepio is well-positioned to protect assets in both the IT and OT domains and we look forward to supporting Sepio Systems to help them grow further.”

