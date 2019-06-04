EU grants Mobileye ride-on-demand co antitrust exemption

The European Union (EU) Directorate-General (DG) for competition yesterday officially approved the founding of a company jointly owned by Volkswagen, Mobileye, and Israeli company Champion Motors. Under this company, commercial ride-on-demand services using autonomous vehicles will be developed in Israel.

The project was announced last year with a target date of 2022 for launching commercial operations. The request was submitted to the EU by Volkswagen, which is obligated to report its partnership in companies to the EU. The DG said that activity in Israel "would have a negligible effect on competition in Europe."

Meanwhile, Mobileye and German truck components giant Knorr-Bremse today announced a strategic cooperation agreement between them. In the first stage, Knorr-Bremse will install a system for warning against turning into an unavailable lane and preventing such a turn on thousands of existing trucks. The measures is in preparation for a new set of EU regulations requiring the installation of such a system on all new trucks and buses sold in the EU. Starting in 2024, existing trucks will also have to have such systems installed. The potential amounts to hundreds of thousands of vehicles per year.

As part of the cooperation with Knorr-Bremse's truck services division, which will begin this fall, the German company will also market and install Mobileye's front warning system and the perimeter protection system developed especially for buses.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2019

