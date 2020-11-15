EU opens Teva antitrust probe

The European Commission has begun an investigation of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) on suspicion that it abused its dominance in relation to its multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, a senior EU official told Reuters on Friday.

The EU's antitrust authority conducted raids of Teva offices in October last year and in January this year, the report said.

This is not the first time that Teva has tangled with the EU. In 2014, the company was fined, along with five other pharmaceuticals companies, after they were found to have prevented competitors from introducing cheaper drugs for treating heart disease into the EU.

Three months ago, the US Department of Justice indicted Teva in the Philadelphia Federal Court on charges of price fixing, alleging that the company colluded with its competitors in the generic drugs market to raise prices.

