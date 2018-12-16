Economy Ministry approves 4% bread price hike

The Ministry of Economy and Industry has approved a price rise for two of the five types of bread that are subject to government supervised price controls. According to a compromise agreement reached by Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen with the country's largest bakeries, two of the five types of bread will become 3.85% more expensive, while the price of the other three types of bread subject to government price controls will remain unchanged.

The prices of a 500 gram challa loaf and 750 gram sliced white bread will rise 3.85% by NIS 0.19 and NIS 0.26 respectively. Prices of the 750 gram dark bread loaf, 750 gram white bread loaf and 500 gram sliced white bread loaf will remain unchanged.

