Edelstein: Lockdown will be extended at least two weeks

The coronavirus cabinet will extend the full lockdown currently in force in Israel by at least two weeks after the Simhat Torah holiday on October 10. Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein said this morning in a radio interview.

"There is no chance that the lockdown will be lifted in another week and a half, immediately after Simhat Torah," Edelstein said. "The lessons from the first wave of contagion have been learned, and this time the exit from the lockdown will be made gradually and responsibly. Pressures will be of no avail."

The coronavirus cabinet is due to convene tomorrow (Wednesday) to approve extension of the lockdown as well as preparations for 1,500 severely ill coronavirus patients. Today, the Knesset is expected to pass the law restricting demonstrations, even though they take place in the open air.

Organizations that have been holding demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan a convoy of cars to the Knesset to protest against the law, and have appealed to Benny Gantz and the members of his Blue & White party to vote against it. "You will bear the blame for the critical blow to freedom and equality in the State of Israel," the organizations said in a statement.

