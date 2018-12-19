Egg prices fall 1.2%

Egg prices are bucking the food price rise trend: Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Finance announced yesterday that eggs prices are being cut by NIS 10-15 per dozen. The official announcement said, "The cut in the price of eggs is the result of an examination of marketing costs in the supply chain for eggs, and follows a hearing conducted with the parties of interest in the sector, as well as changes that have taken place in the price of inputs since the last price revision."

The last change in egg prices, which are subject to government price controls for basic foods, took place three years ago. The recommendation of a joint Ministry of Agriculture - Ministry of Finance prices committee was to cut egg prices by 1.2%. After the cut each egg will cost a maximum of NIS 0.95.25. The new price will come into effect after the two ministers have signed the order. After the price change, a box of a dozen large eggs will cost NIS 11.30 instead of NIS 11.45. Large eggs constitute 50% of the eggs sold to consumers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018