Ehud Barak speaks at Globes Most Promising Startups event

Cyber security, artificial intelligence, breakthrough semiconductors, as well as precision agriculture and smart sport: the Israel tech industry is full of companies with good ideas and intriguing products, but only ten of them will be chosen as "Globes'" most promising startups of 2018.

The winners will be declared today at an event in Tel Aviv, which will also include lectures and panels on new trends in the Israeli technology industry. The keynote speaker at the event will be former prime minister and minister of defense Ehud Barak, who will talk about his own connection to the industry among other matters.

Among other participants will be: Sarit Firon, who was the first to invest in Datorama, was sold this year for $800 million; Olympic swimmers Gal Nevo (who became CEO of startup SenSwim) and Anastasia Glushkov, who will about how technology is changing swimming; and Salesforce country leader and regional vice president Hila Levy-Loya, who will talk about gender equality in the world of technology, after recently telling "Globes", "High tech chews up and spits out women who start families."

The "Globes" most promising startup project is in its thirteenth year. This year, it was carried out in conjunction with IATI (Israel Advanced Technology Industries), Israel's umbrella organization of high-tech and life science industries. The ranking of companies is based upon the votes of more than 40 venture capital entities in Israel. The project and the event are sponsored by LeumiTech.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018