Ehud Olmert buys Tel Aviv penthouse for NIS 12m

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has bought a new penthouse in Tel Aviv for NIS 12 million. The penthouse at 7 Matmon Street, near Kikar Hamedina, was recently built as part of a Tama 38 earthquake retrofit project, which allowed two new apartments to be added to the existing building, while strengthening the building's entire structure.

The apartment purchased by Olmert is on the fourth and fifth floors and is 320 square meters in size and has a 110 square meter balcony as well as two parking spaces in an automatic car park.

Olmert's name does not appear on the land registry deeds for the apartment but neighbors have confirmed that Olmert bought the property. According to the Israel Tax Authority, the apartment was purchased in mid-October 2018.

Olmert was convicted of accepting bribes and served a 16 month prison sentence and was released in July 2017.

