Eight startups reach The Pitch final

This Wednesday, the final of The Pitch competition will take place at the Tel Aviv Hilton, involving eight startups selected from 200 that entered the competition. The competition, being held for the eighth time, is part of the Journey conference organized by Ernst & Young (EY) and Globes. Last year, ThePitch was won by Amkiri, which invented a new concept of visual perfume, a kind of scented ink with which a long-lasting fragrance can be drawn on the body.

The process of sifting the startups involves receiving assessments from investors and consultants in the tech industry, and a semi-final event that was held in July. The startups also benefitted from mentoring by people from the industry. The eight companies that will compete in the final are:

Amai Proteins

Founder: Dr. Ilan Samish

Year founded: 2016

Location: Rehovot

Activity: Amai Proteins' products are designed to cure the food we eat instead of curing the diseases caused by food. The company's first aim is to treat the world's number one health problem: excess sugar consumption. Through a combination of computerized protein design and biotechnological production, Amai adapts naturally occurring proteins to the food market. It has produced a protein with a taste similar to that of sugar that is suitable for food from the point of view of stability and shelf-life.

ArcusTeam

Founders: Carmit Yadin, Alon Shalev and Rustam Amin

Year founded: 2018

Location: Haifa

Activity: The company has developed an automated platform for detecting weaknesses and vulnerabilities in Internet of Things (IoT) software. The company says that it works with manufacturers to give them a clear picture of their devices' vulnerabilities from the initial stages of product design, through the development process, and up to the stage at which they are in mass use.

ContextualWeb

Founder: Dr. Roi Krakovski

Year founded: 2018

Location: Holon

Activity: ContextualWeb builds search engines inspired by the brain's memory function that are more efficient by several orders of magnitude than existing search engines. ContextualWeb enables companies and developers to build and maintain their own Internet or Intranet search engines simply and cheaply.

Cyber Armor

Founders: Leonid Sandler, Benyamin Hirschberg and Abe Peled

Year founded: 2017

Location: Petah Tikva

Activity: Cyber Armor expands the capabilities of DevOps and orchestration (automated coordination of computing systems) tools of containers and software to create a service network that protects itself. In this way, enterprises can turn any solution and any collection of software into a network that protects itself from hacking and data theft without any coding change. The protection is on the Zero Trust model.

Ladingo

Founders: Hagar Valiano, Guy Levi and Ruth Reiner

Year founded: 2017

Location: Hod Hasharon

Activity: Ladingo provides a technological solution that optimizes the use of shipping containers so that personal imports by individual consumers become worthwhile. The company says that it makes purchasing living room furniture online as easy as purchasing a shirt online.

Sevren Intelligence

Founders: Ami Tuchman and Toby Shelswell

Year founded: 2019

Location: Tel Aviv and London

Activity: Sevren operates in enterprise application software security through management and orchestration of existing technologies in the enterprise and automation of processes that are currently carried out manually by information security experts. According to the company, its solution removes the dependence on information security experts when new software versions are released, dramatically improves enforcement and management of information security policy, and facilitates production of insights from data mining.

Voca

Founders: Einav Itamar and Dr. Alan Bekker

Year founded: 2017

Location: Herzliya

Activity: Voca develops virtual voice assistants for call centers based on artificial intelligence. The technology mimics human speech patterns, and according to the company it leads to improved customer satisfaction.

XTend

Founders: Aviv Shapira, Matteo Shapira, Rubi Liani and Adir Tubi

Year founded: 2017

Location: Tel Aviv

Activity: XTend has built a new, experiential interface between human beings and machines. Its technology facilitates the integration of XR (extended reality) in real time.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019