Eilat's Ramon airport begins full int'l operations

From today all international flights to and from Eilat will land at Ramon airport, 18 kilometers north of Eilat. All domestic flights began using the newly opened airport two weeks ago when the airport in the city center was closed. Today the Ovda airbase further to the north, where international flights have been landing for the past few decades, will cease commercial operations, with all flights landing at Ramon airport.

Sixty two international flights from Europe are scheduled to land at Ramon Airport during April.

Meanwhile the government has some big decisions to make in the coming months regarding Israel's airport. Firstly there is the controversial issue of whether Sde Dov airport in Tel Aviv should be closed. Most of the domestic flights to Eilat take off from here.

Secondly there is a decision on where to build Israel's new international airport, which will be an alternative to Ben Gurion airport. The choice is between Ramat David in the Jezreel Valley east of Haifa or in the Negev.

Transport Minister Yisrael Katz stresses that Ramon airport is not an alternative to Ben Gurion airport because it is too far but it can be used as an alternative in emergency situations.

