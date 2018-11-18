Eitan Wertheimer buys NIS 20m Tel Aviv house

Israeli billionaire Eitan Wertheimer has bought a house at 12 Ahavat Zion Street in Tel Aviv near Kikar Hamedina for NIS 20 million, sources inform "Globes."

According to the Israel Tax Authority, the 345 square meter house was built in 2010 and includes seven bedrooms on three floors as well as space for parking two cars. The house is on a quiet road near the Akirov Towers.

The house was purchased in May 2018 and Wertheimer told "Globes" that he had brought the property for his father Stef Wertheimer, who would be moving there soon.

Eitan Wertheimer was formerly chairman of toolmaker Iscar, which was sold to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for $6 billion, in two stages in 2006 and 2013. The company was founded by Stef Wertheimer.

