El Al, Gulf Air sign codeshare MOU

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) and Bahrain's national airline Gulf Air have signed a memorandum of understandings with a view to a future agreement on codeshare flights between Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and Tel Aviv, and on Gulf Air flights from Manama to the Far East and El Al flights from Tel Aviv to Europe.

The memorandum also covers the airlines' customer loyalty clubs, cargo, maintenance services and aviation technology, and tourism.

Gulf Air is due to begin direct flights between Manama and Tel Aviv on January 7, 2021.

The signing took place during the official visit of Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani and his entourage to Israel. The memorandum was signed by El Al chairman David Brodet and by Al Zayani, who is also chairman of state-owned Gulf Air.

El Al recently signed a similar MOU with Abu Dhabi -based Etihad Airways.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2020

