El Al cancellations continue

After a few weeks of relative quiet, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has again canceled a flight at the last minute. El Al's flight from Tel Aviv to Mumbai today was cancelled because a pilot could not be found.

Chairman of El Al's Pilots Committee Ran Elkabetz recently told the Israeli carrier's employees that negotiations that have been carrying on for more than a year have not reached any agreement.

El Al said that the Mumbai flight had been cancelled due to "operational circumstances."

This latest cancellation follows a wave of cancellations of flights over the past mnoth including flights to Toronto, Beijing, New York, Hong Kong and more. In addition, many other flights have been delayed.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018