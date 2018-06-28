El Al crisis deepens as cancellations continue

The crisis at <A target=new href=http://www.elal.co.il/>El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.</a> (TASE: <a href=Javascript:viewInstrument('1087824',45,'EN')>ELAL</a>) deepens as cancellations continue. Yesterday, the Israeli carrier cancelled a flight from New York to Tel Aviv and today's Tel Aviv to Mumbai flight has also been cancelled. The official reason for the cancellation is "professional circumstances" and ultimately it is passengers travelling to and from Tel Aviv that pay the price.

<p>These latest cancellations follow a wave of cancellations of flights over the past few weeks including flights to Toronto, Beijing, New York, Hong Kong and more. In addition, many other flights have been delayed.

<p>El Al has still to conclude the negotiations with its pilots (via a mediator) that have dragged on for ten months. El Al needs to ensure industrial quiet and sign labor agreements that provide for greater efficiency, particularly in view of new Flight Time Limit regulations that will come into force at the end of this October and that specify rest periods for pilots.

