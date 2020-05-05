El Al extends passenger flight suspension to May 30

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it is again postponing the restart of passenger flights from May 16 to May 30.

Until May 16 Israelis returning from abroad must undergo compulsory self-isolation for 14 days and no non-Israelis are allowed in the country at all. The policy will be reviewed on May 15.

El Al is still waiting to final government assistance in the form of a $400 million loan with 75% of it guaranteed by the government.

El Al said, "Due to the fact that the relaxation published by the Ministry of Health on May 4 did not include a relaxation on the obligation to isolate for incoming passengers to Israel and the prohibition of foreigners entering Israel and due to the low demand for passenger flights, the company has decided to extend the temporary break in flights until May 30."

El Al will continue its expanded schedule of cargo flights according to demand.

British Airways, which had advertised Tel Aviv - London flights from May 16 has also put back the resumption of the route until at least the end of the month. But low-cost Hungarian airline, restarted its London, Luton to Tel Aviv route last Sunday.

