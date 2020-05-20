El Al extends passenger flight suspension until June 20

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has announced the continued suspension of scheduled passenger flights until June 20 at least. The extension of the suspension is due to low demand because of strict Israeli border controls during the coronavirus crisis. The continued ban on non-Israeli passport holders entering Israel has been extended until at least June 15, while Israelis returning from abroad will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days until that date.

El Al added that it would continue to use its planes for cargo and occasional passenger flights.

Financially troubled El Al has still failed to secure an agreement with the Ministry of Finance on 85% guarantees for $400 million in loans. The main bone of contention is the extent of El Al's streamlining plan.

