El Al extends suspension of passenger flights

In a notification to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has announced that, because of the impact of the Covid-19 virus pandemic, it is extending the suspension of its flights to May 2, 2020.

A week ago, El Al announced that passenger flights would be halted until April 4.

El Al says that it will continue to operate rescue flights to different destinations at the behest of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense. The airline adds that cargo flights to and from Israel will continue, and that passenger planes are being used for this purpose.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020