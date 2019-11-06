El Al sells 12 Pratt & Whitney engines for $30m

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) recently completed the replacement of its Boeing 747-600 and 767-300 model airliners, and is continuing the sales of parts from them. The company reported yesterday that it had signed an agreement with a foreign company for the sale of 12 engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney from these planes.

El Al did not disclose the exact amount it would receive in the deal, but the company said that if the deal is completed on the format and at the price stipulated in the agreement, it would recognize an estimated $30 million pre-tax capital gain on the date on which the proceeds are received and ownership is transferred to the buyer. Implementation of the deal and receiving the proceeds are contingent on completion of technical tests of the engines and their documents to the buyer's satisfaction. If faults are found in these tests, which are scheduled to take place in the coming months, the proceeds and estimated profit are likely to be reduced.

Yesterday's announcement follows an announcement by El Al just over a month ago that it had completed the sale of a Boeing 767-300ER with two Pratt & Whitney engines to a foreign company. El Al emphasized at the time that the technical test of the airplane had been completed to the buyer's satisfaction, and that the proceeds received for it would enable El Al to post a $4.4 million capital gain.

In mid-August this year, before that announcement, El Al reported the signing of an agreement to sell four Pratt & Whitney engines to a foreign company. El Al originally purchased the Pratt & Whitney engines when it bought Boeing 747-400s. Completion of this sale on the format stipulated in the agreement is expected to generate a $6.6 million capital gain for El Al. Completion of the deal and receiving the full proceeds for the engines are subject to obtaining the required approvals from the buyer and the completion of a technical test of the engines to the buyer's satisfaction.

In recent years, El Al has been implementing a strategic plan to renew its air fleet. As part of this plan, the airline has received 11 787-9s from 2017 to mid-2019, and will receive one more of this model and four 787-8s by the end of March 2020. As of the end of August 2019, El Al's air fleet consisted of 43 planes, including three 747s no longer in use. The company's air fleet now contains Boeing 787s, 777s, and 737s.

El Al will publish its third quarter results this month. The third quarter, the strongest quarter of the year for the company, is projected to provide the airline's net profit for the entire year. El Al finished the first half of 2019 with a 0.5% increase to $1 billion in revenue and an 11.6% decrease to $55 million in its net loss. The company explained that its revenue had been favorably affected during this period by a rise in the number of passenger-kilometers that it flew and an increase in its return per passenger-kilometer. The company's operating expenses were positively affected by a reduction in jet fuel costs caused by a switch to using Boeing 787s, which use less fuel. On the other hand, salary expenses grew by $11 million under the new wage agreements and conversion of pilots between the fleets.

El Al's current market cap is NIS 690 million, following an 18% return on its share in the past year. At the same time, the return on El Al's share in the past three years is negative 62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019