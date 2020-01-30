El Al suspends Beijing flights

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) announced this morning that it was suspending its flights to Beijing until March 25. El Al flight 096 from Beijing to Tel Aviv will land in Israel today as scheduled.

El Al normally operates three flights a week from Tel Aviv to Beijing and back.

In the past few days, because of the outbreak of coronavirus that continues to spread in China, with over 7,000 cases and 170 fatalities reported so far, several airlines have cancelled China flights, among them British Airways, which was the first to do so, United, American, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Air India, Lufthansa, and Finnair.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020