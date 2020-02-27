El Al suspends flights to Italy and Thailand

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has suspended flights to Italy for the next two weeks -Milan, Venice, Rome and its Sun D'Or unit's flights to Naples, from tomorrow until March 14. The Israeli carrier has also suspended all flights to Bangkok from Tuesday March 3 (last flight leaves for Thailand on Sunday March 1 and leaves Thailand for Israel on Tuesday March 3).

As expected, El Al is also postponing the launch of its new Tel Aviv - Tokyo route from March 11 until April 4. Furthermore, El Al has extended the suspension of its flights from Hong Kong and Beijing to until May 2. Passengers seeking alternative flights should contact El Al service center or the agent through whom they booked the ticket.

Earlier today, El Al notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it expects a fall in revenue of $50-70 million between January and April 2020 because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2020

