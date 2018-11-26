El Al to compensate disrupted NY-Tel Aviv flight passengers

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) announced today that the passengers on its flight 002 from New York to Tel Aviv of Friday, November 15 will be compensated with flight tickets to Europe. The delayed flight landed in Athens instead of in Tel Aviv in order to avoid desecration of the Sabbath.

"The company sees fit to make clear once again that, as it stated in its media release of November 19, it did not blame the secular, religious or haredi community for the events that were reported. Any report otherwise was not authorized by El Al. El Al makes no distinctions whatsoever between its customers on the basis of affiliation, gender or nationality.

"El Al's management supports and expresses its appreciation for the air and ground crew who acted admirably on this flight. El Al has decided to grant a return ticket to Europe to all 400 passengers on the flight because of the inconvenience caused to its customers."

El Al's statement contains no apology to the haredi (ultra-Orthodox Jewish) community in particular. Yesterday, members of the community tore up their El Al frequent flyer club membership cards outside El Al's offices at Ben Gurion Airport, signaling the start of a boycott of the airline because of its alleged accusations of unruly behavior by haredi passengers on flight 002.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018