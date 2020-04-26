search
El Al to operate three 'rescue' flights this week

El Al dreamliner / Photo: Yochai Mussi
26 Apr, 2020 16:30
El Al is operating special flights to bring Israelis home from Miami, London and Paris.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is to operate three more 'rescue' flights over the next week to bring home Israelis from Miami, London and Paris.

Since the start of the coronavirus, El Al has undertaken many flights around the world to bring Israelis home from as far afield as Peru and Colombia, Australia and India.

Although many foreign carriers have announced the resumption of flights to Israel including British Airways, Air Canada, Wizz Air and Delta, all scheduled El Al flights are suspended until May 9, and it remains unclear whether flights will be restarted after that date. Non Israeli passport holders are still barred from entering the country and Israelis returning from abroad must undergo 14-days self-isolation.

