El Al's final jumbo flight draws aircraft in sky

El Al jumbo route near Cyprus / Imagin: filghtradar 24
4 Nov, 2019 16:36
After 48 years the last of El Al's Boeing 747 jumbo jets has been withdrawn from service.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) found an artistic way to bid farewell to the last Boeing 747 jumbo jet in its fleet. Flight LY 1747 from Rome to Tel Aviv yesterday deviated from its route offshore from Cyprus to draw an aircraft in the sky to mark the last-ever flight by the Israeli carrier's last ever Boeing 747.

This was a historic day for El Al which was served by its fleet of various models of the Boeing 747 over 48 years. The jumbo jets are being replaced by a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. El Al has ordered 16 Dreamliners of which 12 have already been delivered.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

