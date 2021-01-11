Elbit Systems UK unit wins £123m Royal Navy contract

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) unit Elbit Systems UK Ltd. has been awarded a contract valued at £123 million (approximately $166 million) by the UK Ministry of Defence for the Royal Navy Future Naval Training Program, as part of the Fisher consortium led by Capita plc. The contract will be performed over a 12-year period.

The program calls for the transformation and modernisation of the shore-based training of the Royal Navy, including the establishment of the Future Submarine School. As the provider and integrator of training solutions for the consortium, Elbit Systems UK will develop and deliver a new Combat Systems Operator Trainer in the Future Submarine School and modernise and manage legacy synthetic training systems across the Royal Navy.

Elbit Systems says that Elbit Systems UK will provide new training technologies that will improve Defence Operational Training Capability (Maritime) (DOTC(M)), while facilitating availability and efficiency of legacy capabilities.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said, "The Program will be a pathfinder for the Royal Navy’s transformation agenda, with the introduction of enhanced training capabilities at the forefront of personnel achieving their potential and arriving at the front line quicker. We are proud to be a part of the team to deliver next-generation training capabilities to the Royal Navy, following on the success of the company’s provision of advanced training capabilities to the British Army and the Royal Air Force."

Elbit Systems UK employs over 500 people at 10 sites across the UK.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021