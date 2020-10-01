Elbit Systems awarded $33m tactical radios deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $33 million to supply tactical radio systems to a customer in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over 12-months.

Under the contract the company will equip the customer’s artillery and infantry forces with tactical radio systems including vehicular, man-packed and handheld configurations. The radio systems feature advanced networking capabilities enabling reliable and secure voice and data communication services over extended ranges. This contract award follows a recent decision by the customer to equip its army with additional networked combat solutions from Elbit Systems, including E-LynX Software Defined Radios (SDR) and TORCH-X Command and Control systems.

Elbit Systems’ radio solutions have been previously selected by numerous armed forces around the world, including those of Switzerland, Sweden, Germany and Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2020

