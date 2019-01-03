Elbit Systems awarded Raytheon laser deal

Israeli defense electyronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that US unit Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded a contract by Raytheon to provide the Two Color Laser System (TCLS) for the Multi-Spectral Targeting System. The initial contract is in an amount not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed during 2019.

TCLS is a production component within the electro-optical surveillance system for multiple military airborne platforms, including the next-generation targeting systems onboard unmanned aerial vehicles. Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said, "The Two Color Laser System provides increased targeting accuracy and flexibility, minimizing the potential for collateral damage. These attributes are key to U.S. warfighters who depend on these systems for a successful mission."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 3, 2019

