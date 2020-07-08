Elbit Systems awarded Swedish tactical radio deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) will supply more than 1,000 E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) systems to the Swedish Army. This is a follow-on order, which expands Elbit's involvement in Sweden’s tactical radio upgrade program.

Elbit Systems began supplying SDR network solutions to the Swedish Army in 2018 and there have been several deliveries since. The latest delivery, which will be carried out through Elbit Systems’ subsidiary in Germany, will include the E-LynX handheld and vehicular configurations.

The E-LynX radio systems facilitate advanced networking solutions in both open field and in urban areas. The E-LynX family of radio systems is designed with an open architecture approach, features unique waveforms and enables the adoption of a range of additional European and NATO waveforms.

The installment base of the E-LynX SDR systems has been growing on an ongoing basis. Elbit Systems is the provider of current and future land SDR systems of the Israeli Defense Forces and was selected to supply E-Lynx systems to additional modern armed forces.

Elbit Systems EVP and general manager C4I & Cyber Haim Delmar said, "We appreciate the confidence placed in our E-LynX solution by the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) and the Swedish Armed Forces. We are proud to be in a position to support the Swedish military as it enhances its networked capabilities."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020