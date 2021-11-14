Elbit Systems establishes UAE unit

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) today announced the establishment of Elbit Systems Emirates (ESE). The new subsidiary will seek to foster a long-term cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, oversee customization of solutions to operational needs of end users and lead the transfer of technologies to local partners.

Elbit Systems EVP international marketing and business development Ran Kril said, "The Abraham Accords provide a sound basis for business collaborations in the region. The UAE and other countries in the region are important new markets for Elbit Systems. We believe that our broad portfolio of solutions positions us well to address the needs and opportunities in this region."

Elbit Systems is one of several Israeli defense companies exhibiting this week at the Dubai airshow 2021. The defense electronics company's booth is highlighting solutions to facilitate multi-domain networked warfare, airborne precision fires, aircraft vision systems, and airborne protection systems.

The multi-domain networked warfare display includes an integrative communication network solution for air, sea and land from the tactical level and up to the Joint Operations Command, the E-LynX family of software defined radio systems, and the HattoriX fire support solution. The airborne precision fires presentation will showcase the Rampage long-range air-to-ground precision strike missile and the Sky Striker fully autonomous loitering munitions.

The aircraft vision systems being exhibited are the JHMCS-II Helmet Mounted Display System that featuring visor-projected symbology and color display, and the BrightNite multispectral flight sensor for flight on dark nights and in extreme weather conditions. The C-MUSIC Directed Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems that protects aircraft from the threat of MANPADS are also on display.

