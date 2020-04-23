Elbit Systems puts 300 on unpaid leave

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has put 300 out of its 12,000 employees on unpaid leave due to the coronavirus crisis. This latest move follows other measures such as staff reductions and compulsory vacation. The employees being put on unpaid leave come from all the company's divisions and plants but do not include production and assembly workers who operate three shifts around the clock.

Those being put on unpaid leave come from the company's head office and those with jobs that involve travel abroad and working at customer's sites. Elbit's CEO is Bezhalel Machlis.

