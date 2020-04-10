Elbit Systems to produce LifeCan Medical ventilators

Israel's Ministry of Defense, the Directorate for Defense R&D (DDRD) and the Ministry of Health have chosen defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) to set up a serial production line to manufacture thousands of LifeCan One ventilators.

Based on the technology developed by LifeCan Medical, Elbit's production line will manufacture thousands of smart automatic ventilation machines. These machines will enable medical centers to provide initial stage respiration care to a larger number of patients that suffer from less severe respiration conditions, consequently easing the acute shortage in ventilators.

DDRD head Brig. Gen. (ret) Dr. Daniel Gold said, "The national goal is to reach a fully independent production capability supplying thousands of ventilators to Israel's health system. The decision to leverage the impressive capabilities of our defense industry, which is capable of quantity production in record time, whether it is unmanned aerial systems or ventilators, is paying off and will enable us to reach the goal set."

Elbit Systems Land Division general manager Yehuda Vered said, "mobilizing our capabilities to help in the fight against the coronavirus is at the core of the mission as a defense technology company. I am proud of our ability to set up quality serial production lines in record time."

Teams from Elbit System's Land Division and Life Can Medical worked together to map all aspects involved in turning the working prototype that was approved by Israel's health authorities, into a production ready device. Elbit converted two manufacturing facilities into serial assembly production lines and has been tapping its global operation infrastructure to perform fast and quality acquisition of all the necessary parts.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 10, 2020

