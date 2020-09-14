Elbit Systems unit wins F-35 assemblies deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its fully owned unit Elbit Systems - Cyclone Ltd. has been awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for the manufacture of forward equipment bay assemblies for the F-35. The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a period of four-years.

The contract calls for Elbit Systems to supply assemblies for the F-35's Forward Equipment Bay - made from composite materials and the associated structures - for all F-35 aircraft variants. Elbit Systems will deliver more than 1,400 components to Lockheed Martin during the contract period. The decision by Lockheed Martin comes as a result of Elbit Systems successful performance on the production of other composite structures for the F-35 program.

This award further expands Elbit Systems work on the F-35, which includes the helmet mounted display systems, the development of the panoramic cockpit display, power amplifiers and 22 different structural assemblies.

Elbit Systems Aerospace Division general manager Yoram Shmuely said: "We are proud to have been selected by Lockheed Martin to provide additional structural assemblies for the F-35 aircraft. This contract reflects the recognition and trust we have established with Lockheed Martin in our many years of collaborative work."

