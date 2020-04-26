Elbit Systems wins $103m EW contract in Asia

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has won a $103 million contract to supply electronic warfare systems for helicopters of the air force of an Asian country. The company did not name the country concerned. It said that the contract would be carried out over three years, and that it included long-term logistical support.

In the past few months, Elbit has won contracts with the US Air Force to provide its F-16 aircraft with missile warning systems, and with the German Ministry of Defense to design electronic warfare systems for the Luftwaffe's transport helicopters.

Elbit Systems executive vice president and general manager of the company's EW & Sigint Elisra unit Edgar Maimon said, "Demand for operationally proven electronic warfare systems is steadily strengthening because of increasing hostile activity in the electro-magnetic spectrum, making the threat to aircraft more acute. I believe that Elbit Systems is well positioned to provide a response to a growing need."

Elbit Systems, headed by Bezhalel Machlis, is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq at a market cap of $5.7 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020