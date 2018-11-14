Elbit Systems wins $167m Asia-Pacific deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $167 million contract from an Asia-Pacific country to supply a comprehensive aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) solution. The contract will be performed over a 20-month period.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said, "We are witnessing a growing demand for the comprehensive UAS-based ISTAR solutions that we offer as customers increasingly seek wider capabilities in order to effectively and efficiently respond to a broadening range of operational needs. I am optimistic about our growth potential in this area as our extensive portfolio is uniquely aligned with this developing trend."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2018

