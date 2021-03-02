Elbit wins $300m contract in Asia for Hermes 900

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has announced a contract worth about $300 million to supply Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to an unnamed country in Asia. The contract will be performed over five years.

Elbit will supply Hermes 900 UAS and associated sub-systems, and will also provide maintenance and support services. The company says that the Hermes 900 UAS has been selected to date by twelve countries, and that this attests to its competitive edge arising from technological sophistication, reliability, open architecture, and a solid growth path.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said, " There is a continuous demand for integrating unmanned systems to cope with a growing variety of operational needs. Our operational portfolio of autonomous capabilities, in all domains of operation, positions us competitively to address these needs."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2021

